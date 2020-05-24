|
|
Janice A. (Lovell) Brennan of Philadelphia, Pa. passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Majestic Oaks Nursing Home. She was 79.
Born Feb. 19, 1941 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Dorothy (Gibson) Lovell, the wife of the late Joseph Frank Brennan, and the loving mother of Christopher, Eric (Lenora) and the late Donna Marie Brennan. She was the sister of Greg Lovell, Lorraine Thompson and Doris Harrison, and is also survived by her two grandchildren, Aronel and Ashley Brennan, and one great granddaughter.
Janice's memorial services will be held at a later date do to the Covid19 Pandemic.
Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster
Published in The Intelligencer on May 24, 2020