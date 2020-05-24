Home

POWERED BY

Services
Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Brennan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice A. Brennan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice A. Brennan Obituary
Janice A. (Lovell) Brennan of Philadelphia, Pa. passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Majestic Oaks Nursing Home. She was 79.

Born Feb. 19, 1941 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Dorothy (Gibson) Lovell, the wife of the late Joseph Frank Brennan, and the loving mother of Christopher, Eric (Lenora) and the late Donna Marie Brennan. She was the sister of Greg Lovell, Lorraine Thompson and Doris Harrison, and is also survived by her two grandchildren, Aronel and Ashley Brennan, and one great granddaughter.

Janice's memorial services will be held at a later date do to the Covid19 Pandemic.

Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster

www.deckergivnish.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Decker Givnish Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -