Janice E. Burns Obituary
Janice E. Cloud Burns passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in her sleep at her Doylestown home.

Janice started her career at Fischer & Porter in Warminster, and then worked at Pennwalt. Her career evolved into childcare, working as a Recess and Lunch Aide at Wrightstown Elementary School, Council Rock School District. After that she found her true passion and became a childcare giver.

She is survived by her only child, Karralee Burns (Phil Warner); her husband, Joseph Burns; her sister, Ruth Hetrick (Charles); nephew and godson, Matthew Hetrick; niece, Sara Couppas (Steve); and her four great nephews and niece, Cole Hetrick, Seamus, Brighton and Alba Couppas.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Erma Furman and Milton Cloud.

A gathering of friends and a time of reflection will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, at James R. Baskwill Funeral Home, 20 W. Montgomery Ave. (half block west of York Road), Hatboro, Pa., where her visitation will start at 10 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m.

To share farewell messages online, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.

Baskwill Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.baskwill.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 7, 2020
