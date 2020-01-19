|
Janice H. Corson of Hatboro went home to be with her Lord, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
She spent her entire adult life in Hatboro. She graduated from Hatboro High School in 1947.
Janice was a dedicated member of the Hatboro Baptist Church for more than 70 years.
She worked for Dr. Funkie Dental of Hatboro for more than 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Alma Corson Blythe; beloved brother Alvin Corson; and her longtime companion, Bud Turner.
She loved being Aunt Jan to all and cherished all her nieces and nephews.
She loved her pets, especially Mosey and Teki. Special thanks go out to her many friends who looked after her over the years, especially Donna.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family Sunday, Feb. 2, at Hatboro Baptist Church, 32 N. York Road, Hatboro, PA 19040, at the 11 a.m. service. Following the service at 12:30 p.m., all are welcome to join the family for refreshments.
Memorial contributions may be made to the above named church.
