Janice H. (Crowther) Peischel, a longtime geometry teacher at Quakertown Community Senior High School, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Phoebe Richland Healthcare Center, Richlandtown, Pa. She was 94.Born March 13, 1926 in Shelly, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Fred and Julia (Hughes) Crowther, and the widow of the late William Peischel, who passed in 2010. Janice and Bill were married 59 years.After graduating from Temple University in 1947, Janice taught at Mohnton High School near Reading, Pa., leaving to get married. She returned to teaching in 1966, becoming the sophomore geometry teacher at Quakertown Community Senior High. She would remain in that role until 1985. Hundreds of students passed through her classroom. She loved teaching because she loved interacting with her students. She put a little bit of "mom-ness" into every class — she felt everybody could learn, and she tried to help every student find their potential and fulfil it.After retiring, she volunteered at American Red Cross blood drives and was a poll worker in Quakertown's 4th ward. Janice was a longtime member of the First UCC Church in Quakertown, as well as the Quakertown Woman's Club. She lived in the same house on 7th Street in Quakertown for 87 years, and it often seemed that everywhere she went in town she ran into someone she knew.Janice is survived by her daughter, Jane Gross of Big Island, Va.; son, Robert Peischel (wife Jenifer) of Westlake Village, Calif.; brother, George Crowther; and grandchildren, William and Anne Peischel.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Lorraine, her son-in-law, James Gross, and sister-in-law, Juanita Crowther.Memorial contributions may be made in Janice's honor to the QCHS Alumni Association, for student scholarships, c/o Melea Rupert, 702 Lafayette Dr., Quakertown, PA 18951.To sign the online guestbook, visit the funeral home's web site below.Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service,Quakertown