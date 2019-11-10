|
Janice Ruth Frick, of Warminster, passed from this life on Oct. 31, 2019. She was 75.
Janice was born on June 17, 1944 to loving parents Bernard and Mary Ruth Frick of Horsham.
She graduated from Hatboro Horsham High School with honors and Gettysburg College cum laude.
Janice began her professional career in New York City then Atlanta, Ga. as an elementary school teacher. She loved to travel and moved to Lisbon, Portugal and later Madrid, Spain to teach English as a second language.
She returned to the local area a few years later and founded a school, Partners for ESL in Philadelphia where she devoted 30 years as its Director. Her school taught English and also prepared immigrants for their citizenship test. She was proud of the many new Americans she helped to reach their dream. She continued her love of travel and adventure by vacationing in Morocco, Greece, Barbados, Jamaica, OCNJ and most of the Caribbean Islands.
She is survived and greatly missed by her sister, Margaret Frick-Raab and brother in law Dave. She was preceded in death by her big sister Bernice Frick Cornell.
Also surviving are her nieces and nephew, Little Love Melissa Held (Andy), Kathie Laverick (Jim) and Brian Cornell (Mary).
Her first born nephew Stephen Cornell preceded her in death from which she continued to grieve. Also the next generation survives with Christopher, Tommy, Charlie, Audrey, Addy and Spencer. She recently happily learned the news of the baby expected in May 2020 by her niece Melissa (Andrew).
