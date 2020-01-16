|
Jaroslawa "Jerri" (Gabla) Hershman, a longtime resident of Warrington, Pa., passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. She was 73.
Born in Germany on Sept. 25, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Maria Gabla. Jerri came to Ellis Island in 1950 with her parents and landed in Philadelphia, Pa. Jerri's father passed away and her mother remarried the late Walter Malinowski.
Jerri enjoyed spending her time with family and friends, sitting outside, and shopping. She was a loving grandmother to her two grandsons.
Jerri attended St. Basil Academy in Fox Chase, Pa. and Manor Jr. College in Jenkintown, Pa., where she studied Liberal Arts and received her associate degree.
She taught 2nd and 4th grade at St. Basil Elementary School in Philadelphia.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Kristine Hershman of Warrington; her son, Robert Hershman III (Anna) of Doylestown; her grandchildren, Cameron and Aleks Hershman of Doylestown; her brother, Edward Malinowski (Missy) and niece, Elizabeth Gilbert, all of Fort Myers, Fla.
Jerri's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 N. Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901.
Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site listed below.
Varcoe Thomas Funeral Home,
Doylestown
varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 16, 2020