|
|
Jay R. Johnson of Chalfont died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Doylestown Hospital. He was 74 and the husband of Frieda Johnson.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Ralph and Louise Van Osten Johnson.
Jay was part owner of EMC Powdercoating and Captain of JoBo, the name of his boat. He also had an interest in racing. He was a private pilot and owned his own plane, was a teacher, hunter, fisherman, mentor, woodworker and inventor that held two patents. He was a man of many talents, had a great sense of humor, but the most important thing to Jay was his family.
In his younger years he enjoyed time in the Poconos and enjoyed his summers in Ocean City, N.J. (52nd Street).
In addition to his wife, Jay is survived by his daughters: Diane, her husband, Joe, and Amy, her husband, Kenny; his sons: Craig, his wife, Sandy, and Chris, his wife, Cathy; his 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister: Judith, her husband, Chuck; his niece: Jody, her husband, Greg; a great niece; and many friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 235 Lower, State Road, Doylestown, where the family will greet guests from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jay's name may be made to: , 1500 Walnut St., Suite 30, Philadelphia, PA 19102; American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Ave., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004; or Bucks County S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 26, 2020