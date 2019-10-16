Home

Baskwill Funeral Home Inc.
20 West Montgomery Avenue
Hatboro, PA 19040-0537
215-675-1631
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Advent,
12 Byberry Rd, Hatboro (please use the Rorer Ave. entrance)
Hatboro, PA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Advent
12 Byberry Rd, Hatboro (please use the Rorer Ave. entrance)
Jean A. Minch Obituary
Jean Ann (Price) Minch, a lifetime resident of Hatboro, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

Born in Abington, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Jean (Cooke) Price. Jean retired from the Montgomery County Detective Bureau, where she was a secretary for many years.

Jean enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She loved gardening, crocheting and classic movies.

She had a wonderful sense of humor and laughed all the time.

She is survived her two daughters, Rachel Weaver (Josh) and Lindsay Holland (Justin); her grandchildren, Sophia, Logan and Olivia; siblings, Jim Price (Diane) and Joann Minch (Doug); her aunts, Henrietta Kiel (Alan), Barbara Davis and Hazel Price; as well as several nieces, nephews and great nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Church of the Advent, 12 Byberry Rd, Hatboro (please use the Rorer Ave. entrance); where her celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to ACCT Philly, Attn: Development, P.O. Box 46865, Philadelphia, PA 19160, or at www.acctphilly.org/how-to-help/donate.

To convey your farewell messages online, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.

Baskwill Funeral Home

Hatboro

www.baskwill.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 16, 2019
