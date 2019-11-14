|
Jean C. Corl, formerly of Hilltown Township, Pa., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at LifeQuest Nursing Center, Milford Township, Pa. She was 92.
She was the wife of the late Richard E. "Dick" Corl, who died March 31, 2010.
Born in Williamsport, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Lena C. (Schwanbeck) Nuss. Jean was a 1944 graduate of Williamsport High School.
A seamstress, she was employed by the former A.G. Pants Factory, Perkasie, Pa., for over 20 years until retiring.
Jean was a faithful and dedicated member of St. Andrew's United Church of Christ, Perkasie, where she taught Sunday School and assisted with the Children's Choir for many years. She also sewed costumes for the church pageants and hosted church picnics at her home.
A member of the White Shrine, she was Past Queen of the Daughters of the Nile, Allah Temple No. 28, Philadelphia, Pa., and Past Matron of Lenape Chapter No. 339, Order of the Eastern Star, Quakertown, Pa.
She is survived by a daughter, Jeanne K. Lengel and her husband, Adam "Butch," of Quakertown; seven grandchildren, Richard Lengel and his wife, Denise, James Lengel and his wife, Laurie, Kimberly Gardner and her husband, David, Cherie Santai, Max Kissel and his wife, Katerina, Renee Fels and her husband, Kenneth, and Clayton Kissel; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara A. Kissel in 2010; her great-grandson, James Brian Lengel Jr.; her brother, Charles H. Nuss; and her granddaughter-in-law, Stephanie E. Kissel.
Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Andrew's United Church of Christ, 615 East Walnut Street, Perkasie, Pa., where family and friends may call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. An Eastern Star Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, at the church. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Union Cemetery, Perkasie.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 69, Perkasie, PA 18944.
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 14, 2019