Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
Jean C. Reese

Jean C. Reese Obituary
Jean C. (Freitag) Reese of Buckingham Springs died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. She was 88.

She was the beloved wife of the late Donald W. Reese, with whom she shared over 53 years of marriage.

Born in Philadelphia, Jean was the daughter of the late Henry and Catherine (Mayer) Freitag.

Jean was a loving mother; she took great pride in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed being a homemaker, needlework and cooking, particularly family holiday meals. Jean was a graduate of Germantown High School, and worked as a secretary. A longtime resident of North Hills, Pa., and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Jean was also very involved in Family of God Lutheran Church in Buckingham.

Jean is survived by her daughters, Linda Reilly (the late James Reilly), Donna Reese (Rick) and Carol Wood (Douglas); her grandchildren, Jenyfer McShane (John) and James Reilly (Lori); her great grandchildren, Matthew, Daniel, James, Grace, Grady, Laney, and her brother, Henry Freitag (Frances).

Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family, Monday, Oct. 21, at Family of God Lutheran Church, 4770 US Rt 202, Buckingham, from noon to 1 p.m. Memorial service to immediately follow. Her interment will take place privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Bucks EMS, 455 East Street, Doylestown, PA 18901 and Family of God Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 362, Buckingham, PA 18912.

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 20, 2019
