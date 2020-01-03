|
Jean E. Murphy of Cogan Station, Pa., formerly of Warrington, where she resided for 55 years, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Manor Care Health Service Jersey Shore. She was 98.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Thomas F. Murphy.
Born Nov. 10, 1921 in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late John and Jeannie (Browne) Dubuc.
Jean was a graduate of Olney High School. She was a longtime member of Neshaminy Warwick Presbyterian Church, Warminster, and more recently attended Balls Mills United Methodist Church, Cogan Station.
Jean was among the original Rosie the Riveter's employed by the Budd Company, and then worked as a seamstress for many years.
She enjoyed traveling, especially to Cuba, square dancing, spending her winters in Florida, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Michael T. Murphy (Kathleen) of Dublin, and Thomas B. Murphy (Marie) of Cogan Station; five grandchildren, Justin Murphy (Caitlyn), Melody Murphy, Sarah Murphy, Emily Vranich (Ian), and Kate Murphy; and two great-grandchildren, Eliot and Juliette Murphy.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Alison Jean Murphy, and a sister, Thelma Harvey.
A graveside service will be held privately in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean's name may be made to Neshaminy Warwick Presbyterian Church, 1401 Meetinghouse Rd., Warminster, PA 18974.
Knight-Confer Funeral Home,
Williamsport, Pa.
knightconferfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 3, 2020