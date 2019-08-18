Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean McCrea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean E. Robin Graeber McCrea

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean E. Robin Graeber McCrea Obituary
Jean E. Robin Graeber McCrea of Doylestown, Pa. passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. She was 85.

Born in Abington, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Henry A. Robin and Mary A. (Waller) Horger.

Jean was the wife of Francis B. McCrea, and the late Henry S. Graeber Sr. She was the loving mother of five children, H. Stephen Graeber (Donna), Nancy Schuyler (Gary), Denise Steskal (Michael DeSalvo), Donna Winslade (Jesse), and three stepdaughters, Karen McCrea, Christine Krolik (Jeff), and Beth Labeff (Don). She is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death in 2006 by her son, Michael Graeber, and her grandson, Derek H. Bodden in 2017.

Growing up Jean attended Doylestown High School. After raising her family she took great pride in her job as a clerk in the Recorder of Deeds Office, County of Bucks, where she worked until her retirement.

Jean was known and loved for her gentle, caring nature. She and her husband Frank spent many hours distributing bibles on behalf of Gideons International. She will be missed by all who knew her and will live on in the hearts of her children and grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at noon on Saturday, Aug. 24, at New Britain Baptist Church, 22 E. Butler Ave., New Britain, Pa., where the family will greet friends beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

In honor of her life, please make a donation to New Britain Baptist Church or a .

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Scanlin Funeral Home
Download Now