|
|
Jean E. Robin Graeber McCrea of Doylestown, Pa. passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. She was 85.
Born in Abington, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Henry A. Robin and Mary A. (Waller) Horger.
Jean was the wife of Francis B. McCrea, and the late Henry S. Graeber Sr. She was the loving mother of five children, H. Stephen Graeber (Donna), Nancy Schuyler (Gary), Denise Steskal (Michael DeSalvo), Donna Winslade (Jesse), and three stepdaughters, Karen McCrea, Christine Krolik (Jeff), and Beth Labeff (Don). She is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death in 2006 by her son, Michael Graeber, and her grandson, Derek H. Bodden in 2017.
Growing up Jean attended Doylestown High School. After raising her family she took great pride in her job as a clerk in the Recorder of Deeds Office, County of Bucks, where she worked until her retirement.
Jean was known and loved for her gentle, caring nature. She and her husband Frank spent many hours distributing bibles on behalf of Gideons International. She will be missed by all who knew her and will live on in the hearts of her children and grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at noon on Saturday, Aug. 24, at New Britain Baptist Church, 22 E. Butler Ave., New Britain, Pa., where the family will greet friends beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In honor of her life, please make a donation to New Britain Baptist Church or a .
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.
Scanlin Funeral Home,
Chalfont
www.scanlinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 18, 2019