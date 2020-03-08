|
Jean F. (Frank) Kramer of Hatboro passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. She was 92.
Jean was the loving wife of the late Charles Richard "Dick" Kramer, with whom she shared more than 61 years of marriage.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Harry F. and Frances Aurelia (Stewart) Frank.
She loved dogs, especially dachshunds. She was a longtime volunteer with the March of Dimes and was a volunteer for over 10 years with Abington Hospital.
Jean loved to play the clarinet. She was a member of the Choir and Altar Guild at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was a member for over 60 years.
Jean is survived by her three sons, Charles Paul (Cindy), Karl (Jean), and Richard Matthew (June); four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Carlson and Dorothy Popjoy.
Relatives and friends will be received by her family after 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 505 N. York Road, Hatboro, where her memorial service will begin at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Garden at the address above.
