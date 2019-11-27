|
Jean G. Swartz, formerly of Sellersville and Perkasie, Pa., passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Lutheran Community at Telford, Telford, Pa. She was 81.
She was the wife for 46 years to the late Robert L. Swartz until his passing on Aug. 2, 2005.
Born in Pipersville, Pa., and raised on the family farm in Tinicum Township, Pa., she was the youngest of 10 children of the late John C. and Olive (Haney) Gruver. She was a 1956 graduate of Palisades High School, Kintnersville, Pa.
Jean began her career in banking with Doylestown National Bank, Doylestown, Pa., before her employment with the former Bucks County Bank, Perkasie, Pa., where she worked for many years until retiring in 2003.
She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Sellersville, Pa., where she sang in the Church Choir.
Jean was a former member of the Grand View Hospital Auxiliary and the Upper Bucks Lioness Club. An avid gardener, she also enjoyed cooking, sewing and crafting. She especially loved being a homemaker.
She is survived by two sisters, Violet Rutter of Russell, Kan. and Marian Mellen of Warren, N.J.; her brother, Paul Gruver and his wife, Ruth, of Pipersville, Pa.; her sister-in-law, Miriam Gruver of Pipersville, Pa.; two brothers-in-law, Edward Swartz of Richlandtown, Pa. and Charles Swartz and his wife, Ruth, of Doylestown, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy Stover, Ruth Kriebel and Mildred Ferrara, and three brothers, the Rev. Luther, Darwin and John H. Gruver.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 104 Green Street, Sellersville, PA 18960, where family and friends may call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Sellersville Cemetery, Sellersville, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ at the address listed above.
