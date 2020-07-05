Jean K. Hagenlocher, of Warminster Twp., passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Abramson Senior Center. She was 89.
She was the beloved wife of the late John P. Hagenlocher, who passed away in November of 2000.
Born in Philadelphia, Jean was the last surviving of seven siblings.
Jean was a graduate of Olney High.
Jean was a lifelong member of First Christian UCC, Philadelphia.
Jean was employed by National Casket, Centennial School District, and most recently by Prudential.
In her free time, Jean enjoyed cheering the Phillies on!, reading, and spending time with her family and friends.
Jean will be dearly missed by her two children, John P. Hagenlocher, Jr. (Colleen) and Janice Sands (Wayne); three grandchildren, Wayne (Elizabeth), Jessica (Joseph), Kayla (Keith); and two great grandchildren, Wayne and Miles.
Jean's graveside service will be on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean's name may be made to the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd Street, New York, NY 101128 or the American Lung Association
, National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford St., Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016.
