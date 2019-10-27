Home

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home of Doylestown, Inc.
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
Jean M. Danielewicz

Jean M. Danielewicz Obituary
Jean M. Danielewicz of New Hope, Pa., passed away in Chandler Hall, Newtown, Pa. on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. She was 103.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Walter and Mary (Rogach) Kaleczyc, Jean resided in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. before moving to Buckingham Springs in 1992.

She was formerly employed with the Federal Government and worked for the Social Security Administration and US Department of Agriculture.

Jean was a gifted pianist who could play by ear and especially enjoyed playing for family and friends. Although English was her native tongue she was also fluent in the Polish language.

Jean was an accomplished seamstress and also enjoyed knitting, quilting, crocheting and making slip covers and curtains. Jean loved to cook and bake and especially enjoyed hosting family and holiday dinners. She loved antiques especially fine china and crystal.

She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew Danielewicz; devoted mother of Andrew (Patricia) Danielewicz, Susan (Dr. Vincent) Mannino; loving grandmother of Kathleen, Stephanie and Paul; dear sister of the late Adam and Stanley Kaleczyc, Helen Pulak, and Florence Rozanski; cherished great-grandmother of Hannah and Westley.

A memorial gathering will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901 on Friday, Nov. 1 with a service to begin at 7:30 p.m.

A private interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Philadelphia on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Cremation services were private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Chandler Hall - Hicks Residence, 99 Barclay Street, Newtown, PA 18940 www.ch.kendal.org or The Eternal World Television Network www.ewtn.com would be appreciated.

Send condolences to the website below.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home

Doylestown, Pa.

www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com


Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 27, 2019
