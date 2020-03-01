|
Jean M. (Coleman) Maye, a resident of Warrington, passed away with her family by her side on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the age of 84.
She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald P. Maye.
She was the loving mother of Debora Mullins, Gerald P. Maye (Cindy), Theresa Dougherty (Jack), Michael, and Timothy (Debbie), the loving grandmother of Robert, Zach, Kelly, Olivia, Patricia, Valerie, Mason, and Devon, and loving great grandmother of Dylan.
Jean was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jack Mullins, and grandson, Jesse Maye.
The family would like to thank all the staff of Bayada Hospice for their support and kindness.
There will be no calling hours and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Women's Humane Society Hospital, 3839 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
