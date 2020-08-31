Jean Marion Grier (Rorke) of Pipersville, PA died Friday August 28 at home, surrounded by her family.



Born in Germantown on May 3, 1920, Jean was the daughter of the late Irene and Robert Rorke.



She was the loving wife of the late John David Grier and is survived by her daughters Susan Barsamian (Michael) and Patricia Grier (John).



She was preceded in death by her sisters Ruth Hudson, Eleanor Shupp and her brother Robert Rorke.



She is also survived by many nephews and nieces.



Jean was an avid bridge player and loved all kinds of word games and puzzles. She enjoyed reading, watching airplanes, counting motorcycles, and the birds that came to her feeders. She was also a member of the Review Club of Montgomery County.



Jean was a 62-year resident of Hatboro, Pa., and one of the original "bridge ladies" who used to sit in the corner of Hatboro Memorial Pool.



Jean was an amazing, independent, caring woman. She had an abundance of friends during her life and kept in contact with those who remained until the day she died. She will be greatly missed by many.



Per her request, there will be no service or memorial.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sam's Hope, 901 A Willow Grove Ave., Wyndmoor, PA 19038.



