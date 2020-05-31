Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Abington Hospital. She was 90.She was the beloved wife for over 60 years to the late John H. Martin, and the loving mother of five children, Jacqueline (Frey), Scott and his wife, Elaine, Christopher and his wife, Tanya, Greg and his wife, Sarah, and Michael. She is also survived by her brother, Walter Chamberlain III and his wife, Bonnie, of Lancaster, her grandchildren, Stephanie (Frey) Bartosh, Adrienne (Frey) Pennell, Kristin (Martin) Lohin, Zach, Taylor, Shane, Carl, Phillip, Matthew, and Emma, and great- grandchildren, Grace, Owen and Dean.Jean was born in Philadelphia on April 26, 1930 to the late Walter and Grace Chamberlain. She was a graduate of Frankford High School and Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing, and maintained her RN license until recently.She enjoyed traveling and started a career as a travel agent later in life. She was a 40-year member of Manufacturers Country Club, and recently resided at Gwynedd Estates in Spring House.A private interment was held Saturday, May 30th at Lawnview Cemetery in Rockledge, Pa. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.To send online condolences to the family, visit the funeral home's web site below.Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home,Abington