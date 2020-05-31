Jean (Mae) Martin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Abington Hospital. She was 90.

She was the beloved wife for over 60 years to the late John H. Martin, and the loving mother of five children, Jacqueline (Frey), Scott and his wife, Elaine, Christopher and his wife, Tanya, Greg and his wife, Sarah, and Michael. She is also survived by her brother, Walter Chamberlain III and his wife, Bonnie, of Lancaster, her grandchildren, Stephanie (Frey) Bartosh, Adrienne (Frey) Pennell, Kristin (Martin) Lohin, Zach, Taylor, Shane, Carl, Phillip, Matthew, and Emma, and great- grandchildren, Grace, Owen and Dean.

Jean was born in Philadelphia on April 26, 1930 to the late Walter and Grace Chamberlain. She was a graduate of Frankford High School and Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing, and maintained her RN license until recently.

She enjoyed traveling and started a career as a travel agent later in life. She was a 40-year member of Manufacturers Country Club, and recently resided at Gwynedd Estates in Spring House.

A private interment was held Saturday, May 30th at Lawnview Cemetery in Rockledge, Pa. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

To send online condolences to the family, visit the funeral home's web site below.

Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home,

Abington

www.helwegrowlandfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home
1059 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
215-887-7375
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved