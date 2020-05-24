|
Jean Myers Overholt, of Doylestown, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Community at Rockhill. She was 90 years old and the wife of the late Darwin S. Overholt, who passed in 2019.
Born in Fountainville, she was the daughter of the late Arlington F. and Stella Gross Myers.
Jean graduated from Doylestown High School, class of 1947, and wrote in the class roll that her ambition was to travel and her destiny was to marry Mr. Overholt's son!
After attending King's College in Delaware, she married her high school sweetheart, Darwin Overholt. They built their home and family together, continuing to work together at their Overholt Real Estate office in Cross Keys, which later became Century 21 Overholt Real Estate.
During their 69-½ year marriage, Jean and Darwin traveled to 63 different countries.
Jean was always the helper behind the scenes, an artistic homemaker, quiet and peaceable. She was dearly loved by her daughters and sons-in-law, 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
"We all rejoice that she is now in the better side of eternity because she named Jesus as her Lord and believed in her heart that God raised Him from the dead."
She is survived by her daughters: Carol Levy, her husband, Fred; Susan Wilsey, her husband, Tim; Cathy Overholt; son-in-law, Steven Bird and her two brothers: Ralph Myers and Robert Myers. She was predeceased by her husband Darwin (2019), their daughter Sheryl Bird (2008) and her sister Frances Tyson (2014).
Interment will be private in the German Baptist Church Cemetery, Fountainville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000 samaritanspurse.org/memorial-giving.
