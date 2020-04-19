|
|
Jean Nittrouer (Szymanik) (née Czyz), formerly of Warminster, Southampton, and North Wales, Pa. passed into the care of God and His Angels on April 13, 2020.
She was the Beloved wife of the late William C. Nittrouer.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Jan and Aniela Stoczko Czyz and the sister to the late William Stocku, Helen Pricolo, Frank, Casimir, and Joseph Czyz.
She attended Edward Steel Elementary School, Jay Cooke Jr High, and Simon Gratz High School. Jean worked as executive secretary or office/personnel manager for the York Corporation (Philadelphia); John J. McIlhinny Real Estate (Jamison, Pa.); Hollytex Carpets (Southampton); Korman Corporation (Jenkintown PA); National Glass & Metal Co. (Huntingdon Valley, Pa.); King Fifth Wheel Corporation (Huntingdon Valley, Pa.). Jean was a parishioner at St. John Bosco in Warminster, Our Lady of Good Counsel where she was active with OLGC's Seniors Group in Southampton, and at St. Jude in Chalfont. Jean lived for her family and she truly cherished every moment she was with them.
Jean's family would like to thank the staff of Willow Brooke Court at Spring House Estates in Lower Gwynedd for the love and cared they showed to Jean.
Jean is survived by her daughter Elaine Gargel (Dan), son Marc Szymanik (Steve Gigantiello), and her granddaughter Lori Szymanik.
Due to the National Health Crisis a Memorial Mass will be announced for family and friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made , 3551 N. Broad St. Phila. PA 19140.
Fluehr Funeral Home
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 19, 2020