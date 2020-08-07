Jean S. Lombardi (Jannetti) of Willow Grove, Pa. died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her home. She was 73.Jean was born October 31, 1946 in Philadelphia, Pa., daughter of the late Alfred Verdecchio and the late Genevieve Verdecchio (Jannetti). She is the beloved wife of Thomas; loving mother of Thomas (Teresa) Lombardi and Gina (Anthony) DeFrancesco; dear sister of Marlene Verdecchio, and the late Anthony (late Maria) Verdecchio; cherished grandmother of Giella, Vienna, Alexandra, and Julia.Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. David Church, 316 Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090.Her graveside service will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 3301 West Cheltenham Avenue, Cheltenham, PA 19038.Angelone Funeral Home