Jean Smith Quinn Christ died Monday, May 13, 2019 after celebrating her 70th birthday with friends and family at the Warminster Hospice.
Born May 5, 1949, in Darby, Jean grew up and was raised in Wallingford, Pa. She graduated from Nether Providence High School in 1967, and West Chester State University in 1971.
Preceded in death by her parents, Ralph B. and M. Gretchen (Morash) Smith, she is survived by her son, Brian Quinn, and son, Michael Quinn, his wife, Jaime Mock Quinn, and their three children, Aiden, Grady, and Raegan; her siblings, Barbara Collins (Keith) of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Art Smith and his wife, Linda, and their daughter, Michelle Lambert, all of Brookhaven, Pa.; cousins, notably William Smith (Ellin) of Braintree, Mass., Nancy M. Haines (the late Jack) of Augusta, Maine, and Phil Morash (Ann) of Duluth, Ga. Her former husband, John Quinn (Kathy) of Horsham supported Jean and their son, Brian, throughout this stubborn valiant battle.
Jean was recently honored for her 25 years of coaching Special Olympics swimming.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Joseph Ambler Inn, 1005 Horsham Rd., North Wales, PA 19454.
Donations may be made to Special Olympics PA of Montgomery County, specialolympicsmontco.org.
The Decker Funeral Home,
Warminster
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 19, 2019