Jean Straub Kerstetter, formerly of Milton, Pa., passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Quakertown, where she lived with her daughter, Judy. She was 90.She was born Dec. 30, 1929 in Shamokin, Pa. Jean was married to her first husband, Phillip D. Straub, for 47 years before his passing in 1994.In January of 1996, she married Richard Kerstetter, and they enjoyed 15 years of marriage before his passing in 2011.Jean was a 1947 graduate of Sunbury High School. She retired from the former Bell of Pennsylvania in Levittown (now Verizon) in 1985.She was a longtime member of Sunbury Bible Church and most recently attended the 1st Baptist Church of Perkasie since 2011.She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Ruth Straub, two daughters, Judy Evans and Robin Straub, nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.In addition to her 1st and 2nd husband, Jean was preceded in death by her grandson, Stephen Straub.Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington, Pa.Expressions of sympathy may be shared at the funeral home's web site listed below.Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home,Lewisburg, Pa.