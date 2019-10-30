|
Jean V. Bornaschella of Doylestown, formerly of Holland, died peacefully at the home of her daughter on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
She was 80.
Born in Shenandoah, Pa., Jean was the beloved wife of the late William R. Bornaschella, and daughter of the late Enoch and Sophie Tomalinas Markiewicz. She also was preceded in death by her two sisters and two brothers.
Jean was a graduate of Shenandoah High School and attended Holy Family University. Jean worked for several years as a Laboratory Technician at Nazareth Hospital.
She was a former parishioner of St. Bede the Venerable Parish and presently of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Doylestown.
Jean was very talented with her hands, her needle point and crocheting skills have been appreciated by many. Ceramics also were a big part of Jean's hobbies. Family came first and foremost in Jean's life, her grandchildren and especially her great grandson, Christian, brought a sparkle to her eyes. She will be sadly missed by her loving and devoted family and friends.
Jean is survived by her two children, Anna A. Sims and her husband, Mark, and Gaetano V. Bornaschella and his wife, Lisa. Also surviving are her 10 grandchildren, William, Rachel, Anthony, Michelle, Gina, Angela, Alyssa, Lauren, Elizabeth and Kaitlyn, and a great grandson, Christian.
Jean's family will receive condolences from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 E. State St., Doylestown. Interment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 30, 2019