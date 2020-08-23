1/1
Jean Woodward
Jean Worrall Roberts Woodward died peacefully July 25, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. She was 99.

She was preceded in death by second husband William A. Woodward in June, first husband Nelson F. Roberts and daughter Judith G. Roberts, all of Dallas and sister Margaret H. Worrall of Rydal Park.

Born May 17, 1921 in Philadelphia, to Genieve H. and Arthur G. Worrall, Jean grew up in Wyncote, Pennsylvania. She was a 1942 Beaver College graduate.

Jean leaves behind daughters Kathryn R. Kellie and husband William C. of Camp Hill, Pa.; Margaret R. Ball of Dallas; son Nelson F. Roberts, Jr and wife Kate L. of Santa Cruz, CA; grandchildren William C. Kellie, Jr of Mooresville, NC; Megan R. Kellie of Chicago; Jeannine B. Maytan and husband Stephen M. and great grandchildren Howard N. and Eleri D. all of West Hartford, CT.

Jean loved violets, piggy banks, bridge, dogs, sewing, and her family who loved her too.

A private virtual memorial service was held by the family.

Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 23, 2020.
