Jean Work Kenneally of Doylestown passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Life Care Center, Scituate, Mass. She was 100.



She is survived by her daughters, Judy Ermigiotti of Telford and Ginny Kosoff of Quakertown, her son, Tim Smith and his wife, Lisa Cronin Smith, of Scituate, Mass., grandchildren, Mark Ermigiotti of Doylestown, Mike Ermigiotti and his wife, Susan, of Doylestown, Pete Smith and his wife, Provan, of Hanover, Mass., Anna Smith of Charlestown, Mass., and Autumn Pharo of Quakertown, and great grandchildren, Max, Reid, Cassidy, Julio, Caleb and Lydia.



Jean was born in Maplewood, N.J. in 1919 and moved to Doylestown in 1945. She was devoted to her family and loved by many great friends.



She joined the Doylestown Country Club when she moved to Doylestown and remained a member until her death. She served in many capacities at the club including captain of the ladies golf team and Treasurer of the Club for many years.



She had a 70-year relationship with Delaware Valley University, where she started as a Secretary in 1950 and rose to the position of Sr. VP of Administration. Upon retirement she joined the Board of Trustees, where she served as an active member into her 90s.



Jean enjoyed laughing at life and herself over cocktails at the end of the day with her longtime friends, Jane and Liz.



In retirement she enjoyed traveling throughout Europe, and golf and the beach at her home in Florida.



A celebration of Jean's life and interment will be held at a later date in Doylestown.



Donations in her name can be made to the Football Program at Delaware Valley University, 700 E. Butler Ave., Doylestown, PA 18901.



