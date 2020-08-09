1/1
Jean Zachwieja Rozycki
Jean Zachwieja Rozycki of Willow Grove, Pa. passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in the Pine Run Health Center, Doylestown, Pa. She was 101.

She was born Nov. 21, 1918 in Philadelphia in the Art Museum area to Polish immigrant parents, Anna (Wiercioch) and Joseph Zachwieja of Szczawnica, Poland. Jean previously resided in Arizona and California before moving back to Philadelphia, then Willow Grove in 1962.

She was formerly employed as a seamstress assistant and later worked in the clothing manufacturing industry.

Wife of the late John C. Rozycki Jr., and sister of the late Sigusmund and Alfred Zachwieja, she is survived by her dearest friend, caretaker and loving daughter, Cynthia. She is also survived by her daughter, Priscilla Auriello (Anthony), two grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters, 2212 Green St., Philadelphia, PA 19130, www.adorationsisters.org, or the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, 2755 Holme Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19152, would be appreciated.

Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home/ Central Bucks Crematory,

Doylestown

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
VARCOE-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
