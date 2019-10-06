|
|
Jeananne Cyliax of Hatboro passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. She was 91.
Born in Atlantic City N.J., to the late John and Anna May (Maginnis) Beckmann she formerly lived in Fox Chase for many years.
Jeanane worked at MSS in Montgomeryville for 25 years, retiring at the age of 85.
Wife of the late Mike Cyliax, she was the loving mother of Dwight (Anne), Lynn Bertman (John) and Jeff Cyliax (Kathy); grandmother of Scott, Scott G., Andrea, Pete, Meghan, Kevin, Sam, and Maggie, she was the great grandmother of Penny; and loving sister of Marilyn Fischer (Bud). She also is survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Esther Matthews and the staff at Gloria Dei for their kind care of Jeannane.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lehman Memorial Church, 300 S. York Road, Hatboro, where the family will receive guest from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her name to the 399 Market St. Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, would be appreciated by the family.
Fitzpatrick Funeral Home,
Abington
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 6, 2019