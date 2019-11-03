|
Jeanette H. (Hopkins) Bates passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer.
She was the beloved wife of the late Roland H. Bates, mother of Lizanne Bates Lehman (Bill), Robert Bates (Savita) and Jeffrey Bates (Kimm); grandmother of Blair Lehman, Kelsey Bates, Tim Bates, Melanie Bates, Liana Bates, and Kellen Bates. She was the sister of Margaret Corley (Fred), and the late William Hopkins Jr. She also is survived by her nephews, David Corley, Bill Corley (Carolyn); her niece, Jennifer Mothersbaugh (Mike); and many great nieces and nephews.
Jeanette was a dedicated, much loved educator for more than 40 years and continued her own education by taking college courses until shortly before her death.
Jeanette was a longtime, active member of Neshaminy-Warwick Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon, and donated her time to those in need.
Her interests were varied, including hiking, gardening, painting, traveling, and genealogy. Most of all she loved her family, friends, and dogs, and maintained friendships for over six decades.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her for her boundless energy, smiles, and caring. Hers was, without question, a life well lived.
Relatives and friends will be received Thursday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. until time of her Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. in Neshaminy-Warwick Presbyterian Church, 1401 Meetinghouse Road, Hartsville, PA 18974. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Neshaminy-Warwick Church or to the National Park Service.
