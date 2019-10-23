|
Jeanette M. (Jecmionka) Felter passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. It was the eve of her 88th birthday.
Born Oct. 20, 1931 on her grandparents farm in Upper Black Eddy, Pa., Jeanette was the daughter of the late Stella (Killar) Jecmionka and Thomas Jecmionka. She also was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl Jecmionka and James "Iggy" Jecmionka.
She graduated from Ridley High School, Class of 1949, and went to work as a bookkeeper. She married the love of her life, Joseph. His military and aviation career took them across the states and around the globe. They celebrated 65 years together in July.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother affectionately known as GiGi.
Jeanette was a longtime member of The Warrington Garden Club. She served countless positions of many Officers Wives Clubs. Jeanette loved talking with her family and friends, gardening, flower arranging, and spoiling her family with food and love.
Jeanette is survived by her husband, Lt. Col. Joseph L. Felter of Bucks County; her daughter, Kristine Felter Rowe of Virginia Beach, Va.; three grandchildren, Katherine Felter (Dennet Oregon) of Derwood, Md., Andrew Rowe (Jackie Beuhler Corrigan) of Virginia Beach, Va., and Benjamin Rowe (Brittni) of Virginia Beach, Va.; and all her great- grandchildren, Haley, Phoenix, Caleb and Kyla Corrigan and Kenny Corrigan. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Mary Jecmionka (Felter), Helen Charland (Felter), Ann Ziembicki (Felter), many nieces and nephews, and countless cousins and friends. She will be missed by many.
Jeanette was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Doylestown, Pa.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 9 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5175 Cold Spring Creamery Rd., Doylestown. She will be interred at The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 625 West Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 23, 2019