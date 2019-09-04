|
|
Jeanette M. Walford of Horsham passed away on Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019. She was 87.
Jeanette was the beloved wife of the late Robert Walford Sr. with whom she had shared over 51 years of marriage. She was born in Philadelphia and the daughter of the late Charles and Martha Rathman.
Jeanette was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed reading books, crocheting, knitting, making crafts and cooking, especially for her family. Jeanette was the proud recipient of a million miles no accident award for driving Bucks County Intermediate Unit Students.
She is survived by six children: Robert Walford Jr. and his wife Peggy, Gary Walford and his wife Sharon, Jeanette M. Matarese and her husband Jerry, David C. Walford and his wife Jan, Marbeth L. Blocklinger and her husband Bryan and June F. Chapin. 22 Grandchildren: Robert III, Clint, Brett, Matt, Brandon, Courtney, Kelsey, Krista, Mike, Glenn, Chrissie, Jon, David, Julie, Daniel, Bryan, Phillip, Tracy, Adam, Karen, Gary and James. 28 Great Grandchildren: Dylan, Hayley, Amelia, Aaron, Clarenza, Aubrey, Lily, Elizabeth, David III, William, Ella, Madie, Noah, Caitlyn, Grace, Gwyneth, Soffia, Henry, Gabriella, Isabella, Christopher, Titan, Rome, Tyler, Nicholas, Aidyn, Ava and Lily. In addition to her husband and parents, Jeanette was preceded by two great grandchildren, Byran Jr. and Parker.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, Sep. 6th after 10 a.m. in Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, followed by her Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Her interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jeanette's memory may be made to the Lukens Foundation. Their website is www.thelukensfoundation.org
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 4, 2019