Home

POWERED BY

Services
John R. Freed Funeral Home Inc
124 N Easton Rd
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Hess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Hess


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Hess Obituary
On Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, Jeanne (Lescure) Hess, a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, passed away peacefully at the age of 94.

Born and raised in South Jersey, Jeanne graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, then worked at the Navy Shipyard and the Pentagon through World War II.

She was married to Gerald Hess for over 67 years, raising their family in Montgomery County, Pa.

Jeanne's belief in Jesus Christ as her Savior has been exemplified through the care of her family, service in the local church as a Sunday school teacher, VBS leader, school volunteer, and numerous other capacities.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, Edward and Martha Lescure, and her siblings, Adele Slavin and Edward Lescure.

She is survived by her four daughters, June Kellner, Laurie Wakeman, Jill Stewart, and Beth Hess, and was blessed with three caring sons-in- law, 16 wonderful grand and great grandchildren, and many loved nieces and nephews.

Services and interment are being held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chariots for Hope online at www.chariotsforhope.org.

John R. Freed Funeral Home, Inc.,

Glenside, Pa.

www.freedfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now