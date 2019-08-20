|
On Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, Jeanne (Lescure) Hess, a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, passed away peacefully at the age of 94.
Born and raised in South Jersey, Jeanne graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, then worked at the Navy Shipyard and the Pentagon through World War II.
She was married to Gerald Hess for over 67 years, raising their family in Montgomery County, Pa.
Jeanne's belief in Jesus Christ as her Savior has been exemplified through the care of her family, service in the local church as a Sunday school teacher, VBS leader, school volunteer, and numerous other capacities.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, Edward and Martha Lescure, and her siblings, Adele Slavin and Edward Lescure.
She is survived by her four daughters, June Kellner, Laurie Wakeman, Jill Stewart, and Beth Hess, and was blessed with three caring sons-in- law, 16 wonderful grand and great grandchildren, and many loved nieces and nephews.
Services and interment are being held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chariots for Hope online at www.chariotsforhope.org.
