|
|
Jeanne Marie Costello Edwards of Huntingdon Valley, Pa. passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. She was 58.
Her family and friends loved and will miss her sense of humor and storytelling, her infectious laughter, her loyalty and her adventurous spirit.
Born Nov. 22, 1961 in Pittsfield, Mass., Jeanne was the beloved daughter of Marie and the late Thomas Costello. She attended Easton High School and graduated from LaSalle University with a degree in Marketing. She had a diverse and stellar career which included landscape design and educational software sales, where she excelled as an executive sales leader, winning many awards and accolades.
Jeanne's greatest joy came from raising her two sons, Alex and Chase, and creating a loving home for them. Jeanne's passionate spirit is reflected in her elegant gardens, her beautifully decorated rooms and the delectable baked goods she so loved to share.
She is survived by her two children, Alex J. Edwards of Huntingdon Valley and Chase Thomas Edwards of Fort Knox, KY; her mother, Marie Provenzano Costello; and two brothers, James Costello and Michael Costello. She is also survived by her ex-husband, Billy Edwards of Hoboken, N.J., with whom she remained close friends.
Her memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Bryn Athyn Cathedral, 900 Cathedral Road, Bryn Athyn, Pa.
In remembrance of Jeanne, please cherish your family and friends with gifts of love, kindness and laughter. To those who wish, donations can be made to Nicole's Place at Laurel House, which provides support to victims of domestic violence, 2064 County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.
John E. Stiles Funeral Home,
Huntingdon Valley
stilesjohnefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 29, 2019