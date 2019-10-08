|
Jeanne (Marzocco aka Marzo) Schmidt passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. She was 64.
She was the beloved wife of Jeffrey Schmidt; mother of Jennifer Gibilante (Mike), Joseph Hafner, Victoria Hafner, Jeanne Hafner, Jessica Frey (Tom), and Joanna Michalski (Paul); grandmother of nine; and sister of Roger Marzo (Dolores) and the late Victor Marzo.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 10 a.m. until her memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 708 South Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA 19002.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Sam's Hope, 901A East Willow Grove Ave., Wyndmoor, PA 19038.
Wetzel and Son Funeral Home,
Willow Grove
www.wetzelandson.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 8, 2019