Jeanneen K. Meakim of Warminster passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. She was 46.
Jeanneen was the beloved wife of Gerard J. Meakim Jr., with whom she shared over 18 years of marriage. She was born in Meadowbrook, Pa., the daughter of Edward J. and Anna Marie Little.
Jeanneen was a devoted wife, loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was charismatic with a wonderful smile. Her battles and advocacy were inspirational and proved she was a fighter against breast cancer. She will also be remembered for her charitable nature and generosity.
In addition to her husband and parents, Jeanneen is survived by five children, Austin P. Meakim, Erik Meakim, Holden E. Meakim, Melania J. Meakim, and Madden J. Meakim, five brothers and sisters, Anne Marie (Orlando), Edward (Jocelyn), John (Michelle), Patricia (Howard) and Colleen (Al), and a large loving family.
Relatives and friends will be received by her family after 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 West Street Road, Warminster, Pa., followed by her Memorial Mass at 12 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jeanneen's name may be made to Breathing Room Foundation, P.O. Box 287, Jenkintown, PA 19046, or at breathingroomfoundation.org/donation-form.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 19, 2020