Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
605 West Street Road
Warminster, PA
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
605 West Street Road
Warminster, PA
Jeanneen K. Meakim Obituary
Jeanneen K. Meakim of Warminster passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. She was 46.

Jeanneen was the beloved wife of Gerard J. Meakim Jr., with whom she shared over 18 years of marriage. She was born in Meadowbrook, Pa., the daughter of Edward J. and Anna Marie Little.

Jeanneen was a devoted wife, loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was charismatic with a wonderful smile. Her battles and advocacy were inspirational and proved she was a fighter against breast cancer. She will also be remembered for her charitable nature and generosity.

In addition to her husband and parents, Jeanneen is survived by five children, Austin P. Meakim, Erik Meakim, Holden E. Meakim, Melania J. Meakim, and Madden J. Meakim, five brothers and sisters, Anne Marie (Orlando), Edward (Jocelyn), John (Michelle), Patricia (Howard) and Colleen (Al), and a large loving family.

Relatives and friends will be received by her family after 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 West Street Road, Warminster, Pa., followed by her Memorial Mass at 12 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jeanneen's name may be made to Breathing Room Foundation, P.O. Box 287, Jenkintown, PA 19046, or at breathingroomfoundation.org/donation-form.

To share online condolences, pleases visit the funeral home's web site below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 19, 2020
