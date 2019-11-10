|
|
Jeannette Faulkingham of Warminster, Pa. passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. She was 77.
She was the loving wife of the late Ralph "Brown" Faulkingham.
Mrs. Faulkingham was born in Orange, N.J. on July 2, 1942, a daughter of the late Charles and Jeannette (Wells) Gronenthal. A longtime resident of Whitehouse Station, N.J., Mrs. Faulkingham was a retired teacher, having worked late in her career with special needs adults at Midland School.
Upon her retirement, she relocated to Ann's Choice Senior Living community in Warminster, Pa. She enjoyed the last 10 years of her life with many friends playing cards, volunteering and attending social events. Despite her living near Philadelphia, Jeannette remained a lifelong N.Y. Yankees fan. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, card games, and playing with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Scott D. Faulkingham and his wife, Dr. Stephanie Kaliner Faulkingham, of Malvern, Pa. and Ryan J. Faulkingham and his wife, Jan Triani, of Ridgefield, Conn. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Jacob Faulkingham, Ryan "Brown" Faulkingham, Evan Faulkingham, Rebekah Faulkingham and Dylan Faulkingham. In addition, Jeannette is survived by her sister, Ruth-Ellen Beerli (George Beerli) of Baltimore, Md.
A celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Ann's Choice Chapel, 11000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974, where meet and greet will begin at 10 a.m. All family and friends are invited to a reception afterwards to be held in the Keystone Multipurpose Room at Ann's Choice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Midland School, P.O. Box 5026, North Branch, NJ 08876, online at www.midlandschool.org, or to Ann's Choice Benevolent Care Fund c/o Philanthropy.
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 10, 2019