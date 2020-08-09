Jeannette Iatarola passed away peacefully at home on August 1st, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She lived her 85 years to the fullest and faced the end of life with remarkable courage and strength.Jeannette was the daughter of the late Joseph Charles and Helen Catherine (Barrett) Boyle and grew up in West Philadelphia with her six brothers and sisters. Jeannette attended West Catholic High School and was proud to be the first person in her family to graduate. She is remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. An avid reader, remarkable card player, and fantastic dancer, Jeannette was loved and admired by all who knew her.Being a mom was what Jeannette liked best. She loved her eight children generously, always striving to make each of them feel special and loved. Moments spent together as a family, Jeannette insisted, are the most important. She instilled this value into her children as they started their own families and was so very proud of the amazing parents they became. Jeannette will always be remembered for her unconditional kindness and her generous heart.Jeanette is survived by her eight children: Tina Borkowski, Toni Schmidt (Jeffrey), Jani Sutherland (Bob), Mark (Denise), Joseph (Beth), Nancy Walker (Robert), Stacy Satterthwaite (Tony), and Michael (Melissa), twenty-seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. She's also survived by her brother Vincent Boyle (Joan). Jeannette always took the time to make each and every one of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and friends feel loved and appreciated.A memorial service will take place from 5-6pm on August 13th at Peace Valley Park in New Britain, PA, Pavilion #5. All are invited to join the family as they remember and celebrate Jeannette's life. Please note, all attendees are required to wear a mask and requested to bring a chair as we do our best to social distance.Fluehr Funeral Home