Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
241 East Butler Avenue
New Britain, PA 18901
215-340-9654
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette Marte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette Marte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannette Marte Obituary
Jeannette 'Janet' Arvilla (Horner) Marte of Doylestown, Pa. entered heaven on June 26, 2019. She was 87.

Janet was born April 29, 1932, in Tuckerton, N.J., to parents Joel Nelson and Ethel May (Lovett) Horner.

She will be remembered forever by her beloved husband of 65 years, Donald Robert Marte; four children,

Stephen, Donna (Wally), Matthew (Nancy), and

Andrew (Kathy); and nine grandchildren, Zachary, Brittany, Sterling, Dylan, Alex, Lauren, Courtney, Kendall, and Cassie.

Janet is survived by her identical twin sister Jane Elizabeth (Horner) LaVerghetta. They were born at home in Tuckerton. Jane was born first, after which the doctor performing the delivery called out, "Hold on Nelson, we've got another one."

She was preceded in death by her sister, Leah

Antoinette (Horner) Layton.

Janet grew up in Tuckerton where her parents owned the Horner Grocery Store on Main Street. She inherited her easy-going demeanor from her father and her green thumb and artistic nature from her mother. Janet and Jane graduated from Tuckerton High School in June 1949. Afterwards they followed their older sister Leah to Cooper Hospital School of Nursing in Camden, N.J., where they graduated in 1952.

While in her senior year at nursing school, Janet met her future husband, Don Marte of the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia. When Janet told Don her plan to take a nursing job in the Midwest, afraid he would lose the love of his life, he asked her to marry him. They were married at the First Methodist Church in Tuckerton on Nov. 29, 1953.

Don and Janet purchased their home in Roslyn, Pa., in 1954. In 1965, the family moved to Warminster, Pa. After Don retired from the insurance business in 1983, the couple settled in Doylestown. They spent summers at their vacation home in Brigantine, N.J., and winters at their residence in Hobe Sound, Fla.

Janet was an accomplished artist. Among her greatest joys was painting and creating Christmas decorations with her sister Jane. She filled her Doylestown home, as well as the homes of her children, with paintings, ceramics, and woodwork. As graduation presents, Janet crocheted an afghan blanket for each of her grandchildren in their school colors.

Janet was a 'giver,' not a 'taker,' who gave of herself constantly, asking little in return. Like her mother, she was a gifted gardener who loved to bring forth life from the earth. Janet was a good swimmer and ice skater; loved to read, bake, and entertain; was active in the Covenant Church; took part in various garden clubs; and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. Her favorite topic of conversation was her family and friends, from whom she derived her greatest happiness. She will be missed by all.

A celebration of Janet's life will be held Monday, July 1. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family at 9 a.m at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 E. Butler Avenue (at Sandy Ridge Rd.), New Britain, Pa. Monsignor Richard LaVerghetta will lead the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Whitemarsh Memorial Park in Prospectville, Pa.

If so desired, please consider a contribution in

Janet's memory to a .

www.fluehr.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now