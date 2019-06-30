|
|
Jeannette 'Janet' Arvilla (Horner) Marte of Doylestown, Pa. entered heaven on June 26, 2019. She was 87.
Janet was born April 29, 1932, in Tuckerton, N.J., to parents Joel Nelson and Ethel May (Lovett) Horner.
She will be remembered forever by her beloved husband of 65 years, Donald Robert Marte; four children,
Stephen, Donna (Wally), Matthew (Nancy), and
Andrew (Kathy); and nine grandchildren, Zachary, Brittany, Sterling, Dylan, Alex, Lauren, Courtney, Kendall, and Cassie.
Janet is survived by her identical twin sister Jane Elizabeth (Horner) LaVerghetta. They were born at home in Tuckerton. Jane was born first, after which the doctor performing the delivery called out, "Hold on Nelson, we've got another one."
She was preceded in death by her sister, Leah
Antoinette (Horner) Layton.
Janet grew up in Tuckerton where her parents owned the Horner Grocery Store on Main Street. She inherited her easy-going demeanor from her father and her green thumb and artistic nature from her mother. Janet and Jane graduated from Tuckerton High School in June 1949. Afterwards they followed their older sister Leah to Cooper Hospital School of Nursing in Camden, N.J., where they graduated in 1952.
While in her senior year at nursing school, Janet met her future husband, Don Marte of the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia. When Janet told Don her plan to take a nursing job in the Midwest, afraid he would lose the love of his life, he asked her to marry him. They were married at the First Methodist Church in Tuckerton on Nov. 29, 1953.
Don and Janet purchased their home in Roslyn, Pa., in 1954. In 1965, the family moved to Warminster, Pa. After Don retired from the insurance business in 1983, the couple settled in Doylestown. They spent summers at their vacation home in Brigantine, N.J., and winters at their residence in Hobe Sound, Fla.
Janet was an accomplished artist. Among her greatest joys was painting and creating Christmas decorations with her sister Jane. She filled her Doylestown home, as well as the homes of her children, with paintings, ceramics, and woodwork. As graduation presents, Janet crocheted an afghan blanket for each of her grandchildren in their school colors.
Janet was a 'giver,' not a 'taker,' who gave of herself constantly, asking little in return. Like her mother, she was a gifted gardener who loved to bring forth life from the earth. Janet was a good swimmer and ice skater; loved to read, bake, and entertain; was active in the Covenant Church; took part in various garden clubs; and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. Her favorite topic of conversation was her family and friends, from whom she derived her greatest happiness. She will be missed by all.
A celebration of Janet's life will be held Monday, July 1. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family at 9 a.m at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 E. Butler Avenue (at Sandy Ridge Rd.), New Britain, Pa. Monsignor Richard LaVerghetta will lead the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Whitemarsh Memorial Park in Prospectville, Pa.
If so desired, please consider a contribution in
Janet's memory to a .
Published in The Intelligencer on June 30, 2019