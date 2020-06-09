Jeannette Victoria (Bessette) Wynne
Jeannette Victoria (Bessette) Wynne died in her home in New Britain Twp., Friday June 5, 2020. She was 92.

Born in Chicopee, Mass. on October 28, 1927, Jeannette is survived by her husband Thomas K. Wynne (age 93) and eight children: Jeffrey J. Wynne, Janet C. Jensik (Rob), Elizabeth M. Wynne, Michael F. Wynne (Carol), Theresa M. Vail (Rob), Dorothy J. Wang (Bo), Matthew J. Wynne (Michele), and Annette M. Galczynski (Joe). Also surviving are 21 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was trained as a nurse at St Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Lowell, Mass. Jeannette worked locally for 20 years at St Mary's Manor in Lansdale.

She was an active pro-life advocate with the Bucks County Pro-Life Coalition, and co-hosted a radio program with Bill Miller on Holy Spirit Radio 1570 entitled "Voices for the Unborn" for 12 years.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at St. Jude Church, 321 West Butler Ave. Chalfont, PA where her viewing will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery on County Line Road. Please remember to follow local social distancing guidelines and wear face masks.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bucks County Pro-Life Coalition would be appreciated.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont, Pa.

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 9, 2020.
