Jeannette Wehr Strong of Farmington, Conn. died Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was 99.Jeannette "Jeanne" was born April 3, 1921 in Dalton, Pa. to the late John A. and Georgiana Valentine Wehr, whose household already included older siblings Robert and Elizabeth. Jeanne and her family worked and played on a small farm in Dalton, surviving the Depression by taking in boarders and selling farm produce.After graduating from Dalton High School in 1939, she attended Mansfield State Teachers College, where she obtained a degree in Home Economics Education in 1943. After college, she taught high school home economics for six years.Summers and holidays in the late 1940s found Jeanne traveling back to Dalton for visits. There she met the Strongs, who moved in next door. Her future mother-in-law liked to say that Jeanne's expertise at berry picking convinced her that Jeanne would be a good match for her youngest son, Roger, who was away at school. Jeanne and Roger married on Sept. 3, 1949 and remained so until his death in 2014.Jeanne and Roger lived in Doylestown, Pa. for 40 years, where they raised two daughters, Rebecca and Martha. Jeanne was a woman of her time and homemaking was her vocation. She also was a very talented seamstress and enjoyed needlework of all forms, sharing this interest with her daughters. The Doylestown United Methodist Church benefited from her participation for 40 years. Jeanne's friends and family knew her to be helpful, caring and level headed – often providing a solid shoulder to lean on.In 1993, Jeanne and Roger took the bold move of selling the family home and moving to Branson, M., a retirement and music community in the Midwest. There they spent almost 10 years with new friends and activities. In 2003, they moved back east to Farmington, Conn. to be closer to their daughter, Martha.Jeannette, the last family member in her generation, is survived by her daughters, Martha Strong of West Hartford, Conn. and Rebecca Allen with husband, Calvin, of Winchester, Va., and her grandsons, Matthew Allen with wife, Kaija and daughter, Leila of Jersey City, N.J., and Drew Allen with wife, Jennifer and daughter, Harper of Winchester, Va.The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date followed by interment in Fairlawn Cemetery in Dalton, Pa.