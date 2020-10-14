Jeffery Alan Pinero of Warrington passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with liver disease. He was 60.
Jeff was the husband of Rita Pinero, and together the couple shared eight years of marriage.
Born in Tampa, Fla., Jeff was the son of the late Antonio and Gloria Pinero.
He was the Senior Manager of Global Services Business Development for CommScope in Horsham, Pa.
In addition to his wife, Rita, Jeff had a brother, Glenn Pinero (Susan), and his nephews, Christopher and Nicholas.
A graveside service celebrating Jeff's life will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Doylestown Cemetery, 215 E. Court St., Doylestown, PA 18901, where his family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jeff's name to the River of Life Church's Children's Education Building Fund, 3434 Durham Rd., Doylestown, PA 18902, please make checks payable to River of Life Church, or visit rolcdoylestown.org/give
and choose "Building Fund".
