Jeffrey M. Holland of Bedminster Township died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. He was 27.
Bom in Wynnewood, Montgomery County, he was the son of Timothy and Christine Stelmack Holland.
His love of working on cars was a passion for Jeff and he was enrolled in school to become an automotive technician.
He enjoyed salt and fresh water fishing, spending countless hours at Lake Galena and Lake Nockamixon. Jeff loved and attended paintball tournamemts, making many friends at the events. He was very generous with his time and would do anything for anybody.
While living in Abington, Jeff volunteered as a firefighter at Roslyn Fire Company.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Jason Holland, his wife, Vanessa, as well as his two nieces, Olivia and Penelope. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Emily Stelmack, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in Erie.
Relatives and friends are invited to his prayer service at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown, where the family will greet guests from 7 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jeff's name may be made to Peace Valley Nature Center, 170 Chapman Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 23, 2020