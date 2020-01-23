The Intelligencer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
2335 LOWER STATE RD
Doylestown, PA 18901 2629
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey M. Holland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey M. Holland Obituary
Jeffrey M. Holland of Bedminster Township died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. He was 27.

Bom in Wynnewood, Montgomery County, he was the son of Timothy and Christine Stelmack Holland.

His love of working on cars was a passion for Jeff and he was enrolled in school to become an automotive technician.

He enjoyed salt and fresh water fishing, spending countless hours at Lake Galena and Lake Nockamixon. Jeff loved and attended paintball tournamemts, making many friends at the events. He was very generous with his time and would do anything for anybody.

While living in Abington, Jeff volunteered as a firefighter at Roslyn Fire Company.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Jason Holland, his wife, Vanessa, as well as his two nieces, Olivia and Penelope. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Emily Stelmack, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in Erie.

Relatives and friends are invited to his prayer service at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown, where the family will greet guests from 7 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jeff's name may be made to Peace Valley Nature Center, 170 Chapman Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901.

Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now