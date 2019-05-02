Home

Leaver-Cable Funeral Home
4886 York Rd
Buckingham, PA 18912
(215) 794-7696
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:30 PM
Covenant Church
Buckingham, PA
View Map
Jennifer Ann Edwards-Feasby

Jennifer Ann Edwards-Feasby Obituary
Jennifer Ann Edwards-Feasby of Doylestown passed away April 20, 2019. She was 55.

She was born in Santa Clara, Calif., and received her Master's at San Jose State University.

She is survived by her loving husband, James; her boys, Christopher and Kyle; her step-children, Nicole and Casey; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth; and her granddaughter, Claire. She is also survived by her father, William Edwards; her sister, Cindy Dowd; and her brother, Matt Edwards; along with nieces and nephews, Kelly, Andrew and Tessa Dowd.

Along with being a fantastic mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend, Jennifer was also an accomplished business woman. She was a lot of fun to be around and had an infectious laugh. She is already greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Covenant Church in Buckingham.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Philadelphia.

To share your fondest memories of Jennifer, please visit the web site listed below.Leaver/Cable of Buckingham

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 2, 2019
