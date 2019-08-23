|
|
Jerry D. Taylor of Homosassa, Fla., formerly of West Chester, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. He was 83.
Born in McDowell County, W.Va., he was the son of the late Elihu Taylor and Agnes Mohr. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1959.
He was formerly employed by the former Milprint/Reynolds in Downingtown, and the AFL-CIO.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Virginia Taylor, his daughters, Bambi Taylor of Warminster, Brenda O'Donnell of Stowe, Pa. and Donna Perry (Robert) of Coatesville, Pa. and their families, and his sister, Bernice Cox.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Worth, Cecil and Delano.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 23, 2019