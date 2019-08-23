Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry D. Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry D. Taylor Obituary
Jerry D. Taylor of Homosassa, Fla., formerly of West Chester, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. He was 83.

Born in McDowell County, W.Va., he was the son of the late Elihu Taylor and Agnes Mohr. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1959.

He was formerly employed by the former Milprint/Reynolds in Downingtown, and the AFL-CIO.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Virginia Taylor, his daughters, Bambi Taylor of Warminster, Brenda O'Donnell of Stowe, Pa. and Donna Perry (Robert) of Coatesville, Pa. and their families, and his sister, Bernice Cox.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Worth, Cecil and Delano.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.