Joan A. Price, of Sellersville, Pa., passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at her home. She was 76.
She was the wife of 50 years of the late Thomas E. Price until his passing on April 11, 2016.
Born in Doylestown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Ralph R. and Dorothy E. (Lear) Gruver. She was a 1962 graduate of Pennridge High School, Perkasie, Pa.
Joan was employed by the Pennridge School District in food services at its South and Central Junior High Schools Cafeterias from 1980 until retiring in 2007. In her early years, she worked for Kollsman Motors in Dublin, Pa.
She was an active member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Perkasie (Kellers Church), Pa., where she served on the Worship & Music Committee, the Altar Guild and as an Usher.
An accomplished athlete, Joan was inducted into the Pennridge-Quakertown Sports Hall of Fame in 2007. She was an avid golfer and played in the Wednesday morning Women's Golf League at the Mainland Golf Club, Mainland, Pa. She also bowled for many years in the Tuesday Morning and Night Leagues as well as the Friday Night League at Earl Bowl Lanes, Earlington, PA, until February 2020.
Joan was a member of the Glenettes Softball Team, Blooming Glen, PA, from 1960 to 1965. She volunteered as a softball coach with the Deep Run Valley Sports Association, Hilltown, PA, during the late 1970's. She went on to coach softball for Pennridge High School for four years as well as Pennridge South Junior High School for a total of 25 years. She also coached field hockey at Pennridge South Junior High for five years.
She is survived by two children, Steven T. Price and his wife Lynelle Gleason of Sellersville, and Brenda S. Leight and her husband Kevin, of Sellersville; four granddaughters, Emily and Macy Price, and Nicole and Erin Leight; a brother, Paul E. Gruver, of Telford, PA; four sisters, Lois Lutz, of Sellersville, PA, her twin sister Jean Alexander and her husband David D., of Sellersville, Ruth Eckhart and her husband G. Randall, of Perkasie, PA, and Linda Seachrist and her husband Bruce E., of Quakertown, Pa.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Services to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, outdoors adjacent to the Memorial Garden at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3668 Ridge Road, Perkasie (Kellers Church), Pa. Interment will be held privately in Kellers Church Cemetery. Please bring lawn chairs. Face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3668 Ridge Road, Perkasie, PA 18944 or to the American Cancer Society
, 1818 Market Street, Suite 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street,
Perkasie, Pa.www.suessfuneralhome.net