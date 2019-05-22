|
|
Joan Ann (Gates) Morris, a longtime resident of Hatboro and most recently Warrington, passed away May 19, 2019. She was 88.
Joan was the loving wife of her high school sweetheart, John Morris, who passed away in 1987. Together they enjoyed many adventurous and happy years together.
Born in Pittston, Joan was the daughter of the late Catherine (Kelly) and Joseph Gates. She was the youngest and last survivor of 11 children.
Joan will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Mary Kay Giorno, husband George, their children Deanna and Marissa; and her son, John Morris, wife Gail and their children Kelly and Jack.
Joan retired from Johnson and Johnson in 1995. After retirement, Joan's greatest joy was spending time with family and grandchildren.
She will be remembered for her beautiful blue eyes, love of singing and her beautiful heart.
Relatives and friends may call at 9 a.m. Friday, May 24, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 22, 2019