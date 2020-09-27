1/1
Joan Anne Anderson
It is with saddened hearts that we announce the belated passing of our beloved mother, Joan A. (Wray) Anderson, on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. She was 96.

Joan was the daughter of the late Alice Wray and Adolphus Charles Wray, formerly of Gananoque, Canada. She was preceded in death by our father, John R. "Jack" Anderson (1924-2004), her sister, May Voigt of Toronto, Ontario, and brother, Ralph Wray of Brockville, Ontario.

Before their passing, Joan and Jack resided in Dresher, Pa. before moving to Chalfont, Pa.

Joan is survived by her sister, Joyce Timco (age 101) of Mississauga, Ontario, her son, William Anderson of Harleysville, Pa., and daughter, Suzanne Terrell of Tampa, Fla., eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A private Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held by our families.

Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 27, 2020.
