|
|
Joan B. Johnston of Warminster, Pa. passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Doylestown. She was 78.
Born March 29, 1941 in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Loretta Gerwig Jackson.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Charles H. Johnston, and will be forever remembered by her surviving children, Lorie Ford Ratajczak, Kimberly Johnston, Jennifer Johnston, Ken Johnston, and son-in-law, Michael Ratajczak. She left a lasting and loving impression on her four surviving grandchildren, Elijah Ford, Kate and Jack Bryan, and McKenna Johnston. She is also survived by her loving sister and best friend, Laura Harris (Jackson), and will be remembered by her many cousins, nieces, and nephews for her open warm smile, outgoing personality, and sense of humor.
Joan was a full time mom, a devout Catholic who taught faith formation, and later in life pursued a career in real estate. The things that gave her the greatest joy in life included her family, birding, gardening, camping, fishing, and all outdoor activities. She also enjoyed cheering on the Philadelphia Phillies, watching professional golf, and reading.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Jackson, and her parents, John and Mary Loretta Gerwig Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joan's name may be made to Catholic Charities.
The visitation and Mass will be held Tuesday, June 4, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA 18976. Relatives and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Biedrzycki conducting the Mass. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery, 3797 County Line Rd., Chalfont PA 18914.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 31, 2019