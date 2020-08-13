Heaven opened its gates on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, and welcomed a very special angel in. Joan Barnard of Tinicum Township, Pa. passed away at Doylestown Hospital in Doylestown, Pa. She was 79.
Born Oct. 13, 1940 in Pipersville, Pa., Joan moved to Hunterdon County, N.J. in 1959, before moving back to the property across from where she grew up in Tinicum Township, Pa. in 1990. She graduated from Palisades High School in 1958.
Joan worked as a sales associate for Sears Roebuck & Co. in Flemington, N.J., as well as a sales associate for the Luggage Factory in Flemington before she retired in 2013.
She loved the summer season, including her vegetable and flower garden, as well as the holiday season, always welcoming anyone to join in the festivities. Joan enjoyed being active and took weekly trips to Giant supermarket. She also enjoyed playing games on her tablet once she could no longer go to the casinos. Joan had a soft spot for her fur grandbabies: Shyla, Simba, and Nala.
Daughter of the late Paul and Dorothy (Shaddinger) Lerch, Joan is survived by her son, Alan Barnard of Palmerton, Pa.; her daughter, Arlene Spencer and her companion, Ron, of Tinicum Township; her brother, Robert Lerch of Le Raysville, Pa.; her three grandchildren, Amber and her husband, Eric, Zachary and his girlfriend, Samantha, and Anja and her husband, Ron; five great-grandchildren, Mayson, Riley, Noelle, Eric III, and one on the way; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended families.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, Guy Barnard, her son, Ronald Barnard, and her sister, Sylvia Becker.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Johnson - Walton Funeral Home, 24 Church Road, Holland Township, N.J., where a celebration of Joan's life will follow at 11 a.m. with Celebrant Cheyenne Mease officiating. Joan's favorite color was purple, and all who attend her memorial service are asked to wear something purple in her honor.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the ASPCA at aspca.org
.
For more information or to send online condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Johnson-Walton Funeral Home,
Holland Township, N.J.www.johnsonwalton.com